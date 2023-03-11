Steph Curry Offers Unwavering Support to Andrew Wiggins During Absence

Curry offers support for Wiggins during extended absence originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins has unwavering support from every single one of his Warriors teammates.

The star forward has missed 11 straight games due to an undisclosed family matter and his return to the Warriors this season is up in the air.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters before Golden State's 125-116 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at Chase Center that the team is hopeful Wiggins can return this season, but will continue to give him space and did not provide any further update.

Speaking to reporters postgame, Steph Curry expressed his support for Wiggins.

Steph offers his support to Andrew Wiggins, who is away from the team for personal reasons pic.twitter.com/qIceEzbV7j — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2023

"Friend to friend, teammate to teammate, just sending him support. It's a tough situation in terms of him being away for so long, but necessary," Curry said. "Life is bigger than basketball. Whatever him and his family are going through, that's all that matters. Whenever he's ready to come back, I'm sure he will. That's how he's built in terms of being available. I know he's missing the vibe and being with us and we miss him too.

"It's interesting, there's such a big spotlight on what we do on a daily basis and the fact that we have so many people that rely on us on a daily basis. To be able to give that energy back to your family is huge. We support him in all of that and whenever he's ready to come back, he'll be back."

The Warriors certainly miss Wiggins' impact both on and off the court but understand that family, above all else, comes first.

