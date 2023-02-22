Steph Curry Out for Warriors' First Four Post-All-Star Break Games

Steph ruled out for Dubs' first four post-All-Star break games originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is making "good progress" in his rehab from a lower left leg injury and will be re-evaluated in one week, the Warriors announced Wednesday afternoon.

The latest update on Curry means he has been ruled out for the Warriors' first four games coming out of the NBA All-Star break, and the team will re-assess the situation next Wednesday.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/5a8Euai9IX — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 22, 2023

The Warriors begin the second half of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena before returning home for games at Chase Center against the Houston Rockets on Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday and the Portland Trail Blazers next Tuesday.

Curry's next re-evaluation will come the day before the Warriors host the Los Angeles Clippers on March 2.

Curry sustained "partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane, as well as a contusion to his left lower leg" against the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 4 and missed the final five games prior to the NBA All-Star break.

The Warriors went 2-3 in those five games without Curry, and they will have to weather the storm without him for at least another week.

The good news for Curry and the Warriors is that he has progressed to individual, non-contact on-court activities and was shooting after the team practiced on the UCLA campus in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Before the All-Star break, Curry met with reporters at Chase Center but didn't have a specific timetable for his return because of the nature of the injury.

"No, because it's all dictated around how this heals," Curry said Feb. 13. "This is different than the shoulder where it was pretty predictable where I'll be able to get to a point where I can play and not reinjure it or throw myself in jeopardy out there on the floor.

"This one's different because ligaments can heal all different types of timelines. So there's like a window for each checkpoint. After the All-Star break, I'm going to hopefully get back on the court and then depending on how things go from there, you can start to key in on a specific day to get back."

But nine days later, Curry is back on the court getting up shots, and if all goes well, he could return to the Warriors lineup sometime in early March, just in time for an NBA playoff push.

