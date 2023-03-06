Steph Curry Perfectly Recreates Iconic 2016 Oklahoma City Game-Winner

Steph perfectly recreates iconic 2016 game-winner in OKC originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Back inside Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, the site of arguably the most memorable shot of his NBA career, Steph Curry took a little time to recreate history Monday night.

After Warriors practice, Curry dribbled up the left sideline, pulled up just past the half-court line and knocked down a carbon copy of his iconic game-winning shot from Feb. 27, 2016.

The Warriors posted the clip with Mike Breen's legendary double "Bang!" call over the shot.

Steph recreated his epic 2016 game-winning shot against OKC 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wc6MLstmhT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 7, 2023

Curry and Breen forever are linked by that shot and the call, which is why the Warriors star recently presented ABC and ESPN's lead play-by-play broadcaster with a special edition of the Curry 2s he wore during that game.

Earlier in February, Breen joined JJ Redick's "The Old Man and The Three" podcast and was asked about his famous call of the play.

"That was an out-of-body experience," Breen told Redick and Tommy Alter. "I can't explain that. It just happened. Because that was the year that everything was falling into place for them. It was that magical run.

"He was as good as anyone has ever played from long distance. And that was the game, he left the game with a bad ankle. They were down 12. They had this amazing winning streak, and it was all over. And then he comes down and does that at the end. So, I kind of lost it on that. That was so memorable because of all the circumstances surrounding the game."

In the middle of their historic 73-win 2015-16 season, the Warriors entered that clash with the Thunder boasting a 52-5 record. Oklahoma City, 42-17 at the time still had two-thirds of their original big three, with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook forming a dominant duo.

Durant, Westbrook and the Thunder controlled the game most of the way, and at halftime, there was an infamous locker-room blowup between Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Draymond Green. Then, early in the third quarter, Curry had his ankle stepped on by Westbrook, causing the two-time NBA MVP to briefly leave the game.

But Curry returned and ended up putting on one of the greatest shows of his career. He finished with 12 3-pointers, including the game-winner. That final shot was a then-NBA record 288th 3-pointer of the season for Curry, who ultimately scored a game-high 46 points in the 121-118 overtime win.

Curry, at the height of his powers, danced all over the court in Oklahoma City on that night.

Now, seven years later, Curry will try to recreate his 46-point performance when the Warriors take on the Thunder on Tuesday night.

