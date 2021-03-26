Steph Curry Progressing in Tailbone Contusion Recovery, Steve Kerr Says

Steph 'making good progress' in tailbone contusion recovery originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Steph Curry won't play Monday against the Chicago Bulls, but there still is good news regarding his recovery from a tailbone contusion.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about Curry's status ahead of Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks at Chase Center.

"I just talked to Steph. He is making good progress," Kerr said on a video conference call. "He's out on the court now, getting a little work in and it's a good sign."

After facing the Hawks, the Warriors will take Saturday off before practicing Sunday. Kerr wasn't sure if Curry would participate and said he needs to talk to Rick Celebrini, the team's director of sports medicine and performance.

Curry sustained the painful injury on March 17 against the Houston Rockets. After attempting a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter, Curry stumbled out of bounds and tripped over a short stair next to the Rockets' bench at Toyota Center. He came down directly on the edge of the next step and was in immediate discomfort.

The 2021 NBA All-Star missed the next two games in Memphis, and then was ruled out for an additional week before the Warriors' game against the 76ers this past Tuesday.

Curry, in the conversation for NBA MVP this season, is averaging 29.0 points, 6.2 assists and 5.3 rebounds in 39 games.

Without Curry, the Warriors were able to win the first of the back-to-back in Memphis, but have lost three straight heading into the game against the Hawks and have fallen under the .500 mark as a result.

If the Warriors hope to make a playoff push, they need Curry to return as soon as possible. After Monday's game against the Bulls, the team travels to the East Coast where they begin a three-game trip Thursday against the Miami Heat.

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast