Steph Curry Promises Warriors’ Dynasty ‘Not Done’ After Pause Year

Their rivals and critics have spent all season dancing on their grave. Ding-dong the dynasty is dead.

But if you ask Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, rumors of their demise have been greatly exaggerated.

With Thompson missing all of the season while he rehabs his torn ACL, and Curry missing all but five games with a broken hand, the Warriors hit pause on their dynasty to rest and recalibrate after five straight strips to the Finals.

But to misconstrue rest for waving the white flag would be a big mistake. Curry knows they'll be ready to reclaim their throne once basketball returns.

"For us, big picture, we know we're not done," Curry told Jermaine O'Neal in an Instagram Live chat. "Myself, Klay, Draymond we know we're not done. The core that's been here since Day 1, we're going to do everything that we got in our power -- it's going to look different, it's going to have a new cast of characters that are going to contribute at a high level. But the DNA, just the chemistry that us three have, we're going to be in good shape coming out of this no matter how basketball looks."

With Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston gone, the Warriors spent the season trying out new pieces to mesh with the championship core. They brought in Andrew Wiggins via trade at the deadline, and the 2014 No. 1 overall pick already has shown he can be a key piece to another Warriors title run.

There's also the whispers of the Warriors chasing another big fish in Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Warriors reportedly have been planning for years to try and lure him away from Milwaukee. While it seems unrealistic at this point, adding The Greek Freak to Curry, Thompson and Green would put the Dubs back atop the NBA hierarchy.

Even without Giannis, the Warriors, at full strength, have more than enough firepower to contend with the NBA's best and return to the NBA Finals.

Look at Curry, man. Don't count him out.

