Steph Curry Reveals How Warriors Overcame Road Woes in Game 5 Win Vs. Kings

Steph reveals how Dubs overcame road woes in Game 5 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors might have exercised their road demons.

After struggling to win away from Chase Center during the 2022-23 NBA season, Golden Stated pulled off a 123-116 Game 5 win over the Sacramento Kings in its first-round NBA playoff series Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center.

Steph Curry spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike on "Warriors Postgame Live" and highlighted a key reason the team pulled off the road win to take a 3-2 series lead.

"It was all defense," Curry told Fitzgerald and Azubuike shortly after the win. "I mean, on the road, that's been our struggle all year, is just trying to will enough stops. And once we did that, the offense wasn't pretty because it's playoffs and you could feel the intensity in the building."

Steph talks about the Warriors overcoming their road woes in Game 5 pic.twitter.com/uQzZ8NOUdv — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 27, 2023

Furthermore, Curry praised Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney's offensive contributions as the Warriors' offense had just enough punch to get by the Kings.

"Klay hits a big shot in the corner [and] Draymond's attacking the glass or attacking the rim every possession, every time they got it; Loon 22 rebounds," Curry continued. "Like our offense, it wasn't high power, but we were decisive and didn't turn it over, which gave ourselves a chance to set up our defense.

"And connecting the game down the stretch is huge. The only way to win on the road. And it's nice to kind of overcome the history of the regular season on the road."

Golden State needed at least one road win to give themselves a chance to close out the series at Chase Center, where they were 33-8 this season, and they got it.

Now it will be the Kings' turn to get a road win Friday if they hope to extend the series; otherwise, the Warriors can begin making their plans for the second round.

