Steph Curry Honored at Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year Awards in SF

Warriors star Stephen Curry was on the red carpet in San Francisco Thursday, soaking in the honor of being Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year.

“This is a special honor, look at the list of people who have been there since 1954 and I’m on there now,” he said.

The red carpet event was held at the Regency Ballroom In San Francisco and it was filled with the who’s who in sports and entertainment.

“Steph Curry is lucky and blessed to win this award. I think Sports Illustrated is just as lucky to have a guy like him to represent their brand,” said Warriors star Draymond Green.

Curry did it all in 2022. He had a stellar performance in the NBA Finals. He had a two-year comeback from injury and he and his wife fight back against food insecurities and promote childhood literacy.

Curry said that he didn’t mind sharing the stage with Brittney Griner, who was detained in Russia on a drug charge and released in a prison swap for a convicted arms dealer.

“For her family, I can’t imagine what they’ve been through what she’s been through over there. It’s a reminder what other Americans wrongfully being detained abroad,” he said.

Many times, Curry used his platform to keep Griner’s name alive. He mentioned her at the Warriors championship ring ceremony at Chase Center in October.

As all eyes were on sports illustrated person of the year event, Brittney Griner’s release was celebrated as well.

“I’m sure it was terrifying for her. So I’m thrilled she’ll be coming home,” said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

“I played in Russia probably one of the hardest places to play. People are introverted. There is no sun. Brittney is free she has a bubbly personality. She’s not a criminal as people made it out to seem just glad she’s back home,” said WNBA star Angel McCoughtry.