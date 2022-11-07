Furious Steph Curry Gets Technical Foul for Yelling at Ref After No-Call

Furious Steph gets tech for yelling at ref after no-call originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry was heated in the Warriors' (4-7) 116-113 win over the Kings (3-6) on Monday night and rightfully so.

Midway through the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry drove by Malik Monk, stopped and banked in a tough jumper. Monk came down on Curry, sending the reigning NBA Finals MVP crashing to the ground.

When no foul was called on Monk, Curry was furious. He got up and yelled at referee Matt Kallio, drawing a technical foul.

Steph is absolutely HEATED there wasn't a foul called 😡 pic.twitter.com/Ji58SDcBrt — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 8, 2022

The incident happened right in front of Sacramento's bench and several Kings players jumped up, calling for Curry to be ejected for the way he approached Kallio.

Mired in a five-game losing streak entering Monday's game, frustration was starting to boil over for the Warriors.

That said, Curry took out his frustration productively and dropped a season-high 47 points on 17-of-24 shooting, 7-of-12 from the 3-point line, dished out eight assists, and grabbed eight rebounds in Golden State's win.