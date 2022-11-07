Warriors

Furious Steph Curry Gets Technical Foul for Yelling at Ref After No-Call

By Ali Thanawalla

Furious Steph gets tech for yelling at ref after no-call originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry was heated in the Warriors' (4-7) 116-113 win over the Kings (3-6) on Monday night and rightfully so.

Midway through the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry drove by Malik Monk, stopped and banked in a tough jumper. Monk came down on Curry, sending the reigning NBA Finals MVP crashing to the ground.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When no foul was called on Monk, Curry was furious. He got up and yelled at referee Matt Kallio, drawing a technical foul.

The incident happened right in front of Sacramento's bench and several Kings players jumped up, calling for Curry to be ejected for the way he approached Kallio.

Mired in a five-game losing streak entering Monday's game, frustration was starting to boil over for the Warriors.

Sports

49ers 20 hours ago

Elijah Mitchell, Azeez Al-Shaair Expect to Play in 49ers-Chargers Week 10 Game

NFL Nov 7

NFL Rumors: 49ers to Partake in Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Bidding War' With Cowboys

RELATED: Kerr trying to scale down Warriors' bench as part of changes

That said, Curry took out his frustration productively and dropped a season-high 47 points on 17-of-24 shooting, 7-of-12 from the 3-point line, dished out eight assists, and grabbed eight rebounds in Golden State's win.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsNBASteph Curry
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us