Steph Curry, Warriors Beat Kings in Game 7, Advance in NBA Playoffs

Steph erupts as Warriors stun Kings with blowout Game 7 win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors couldn't take care of business at home Friday night, but they put away the Kings with a thrilling Game 7 blowout 120-100 win Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

In the first-ever postseason meeting between the Northern California rivals, Steph Curry and the No. 6 seed Warriors ended the dream season of the No. 3 seed Kings, who ended a 16-season playoff drought.

Curry was a man on a mission Sunday, dropping in a Game 7-record 50 points to carry the Warriors into the second round.

Next up for the Warriors: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who upset the No. 2 seeded Memphis Grizzlies in their first-round playoff series.

The Warriors will host Games 1 and 2 at Chase Center on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively. Games 3 and 4 will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Warriors rode their championship DNA to an upset over the Kings and they will need that pedigree if they want to advance past the red-hot Lakers.

Here's the complete Western Conference semifinal schedule:

Game 1 -- Tuesday, May 2 -- Lakers at Warriors -- 7:00 p.m. PT-- TNT

Game 2 -- Thursday, May 4 -- Lakers at Warriors -- 6:00 p.m. PT -- ESPN

Game 3 -- Saturday, May 6 -- Warriors at Lakers -- 5:30 p.m. PT -- ABC

Game 4 -- Monday, May 8 -- Warriors at Lakers -- 7:00 p.m. PT -- TNT

Game 5 (if necessary) -- Wednesday, May 10 -- Lakers at Warriors -- Time TBD -- TNT

Game 6 (if necessary) -- Friday, May 12 -- Warriors at Lakers -- Time TBD -- ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary) -- Sunday, May 14 -- Lakers at Warriors -- Time TBD -- TV TBD