Steph Curry, Warriors Break ManningCast Curse With Win Over Nets

By Taylor Wirth

Steph, Draymond help Warriors break ManningCast curse originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

At long last, the dreaded ManningCast curse is finally broken. 

Well, kind of. 

ESPN's ManningCast of Monday Night Football has spawned a curse that has affected every single active NFL player that has appeared on the program with both Peyton and Eli Manning. 

Each of Travis Kelce, Russell Wilson, Rob Gronkowski, Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady and Josh Allen appeared on the ManningCast and immediately lost their next game, thus spawning the curse. 

The broadcast of the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams contest Monday night did not feature an active NFL player but did feature Warriors' star Draymond Green, who Peyton Manning begged to break the curse with a win over the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night.

An impressive 117-99 win over the Nets at Barclays Center for Draymond, Steph Curry and the Warriors may have just broken the curse. 

Technically, the ManningCast curse has only affected NFL players, so it remains unclear if Draymond and the Warriors truly broke the curse or not. 

RELATED: Steph gets MVP chants during Warriors-Nets game at Barclays

The ManningCast lineup of guests for the Week 11 Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers has yet to be announced, but it will be interesting to see if an NFL player dares to join the Manning brothers again. 

