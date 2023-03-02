Steve Kerr Leaves Door Open for Steph Curry's Return Sunday Vs. Lakers

Kerr leaves door open for Steph to return Sunday vs. Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors don't have a definitive timetable for Steph Curry's return, but coach Steve Kerr dropped a few more hints prior to Thursday's pivotal game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center.

Kerr told reporters that Curry scrimmaged again Thursday morning and that the reigning NBA Finals MVP "looks good."

Curry won't play Thursday and Kerr ruled him out for Friday's home game against New Orleans Pelicans, but he left the door open for his superstar point guard to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

"I suppose it is," Kerr said when asked if Curry could play in the first game of the road trip. "He won't play tomorrow but we'll re-evaluate probably in the next couple of days."

Steve Kerr says Steph looked good scrimmaging this morning, and it’s possible he returns Sunday pic.twitter.com/w75E3uwik3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 3, 2023

Curry also scrimmaged earlier in the week, as reported by the Bay Area News Group's Madeline Kenney and Shayna Rubin.

Curry has been out since Feb. 4 because of partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane, as well as a contusion to his left lower leg.

While Curry hasn't played in a month, his conditioning shouldn't be an issue in the eyes of Kerr.

"He's been working really hard," Kerr said. "I think within days of the injury, he was on the bike. And it was impressive to watch him on the bike, how hard he goes. He's really amazing when it comes to his conditioning level and his commitment to keeping it high. So he's has a good chance these last few days to get up and down. But before that, he was doing a lot of 1-on-0 workouts that included a lot of running and movements, so he's getting close."

Though the Warriors issued a statement Wednesday noting that Curry's availability will be based on his response to full practices and scrimmages, president of basketball operations Bob Myers joined 95.7 The Game a few hours later and said the focus is on Curry returning during the upcoming three-game road trip.

"I mean, that's the hope," Myers told 95.7 The Game's "Steiny & Guru" on Wednesday. "I think the reason why we can't give you more definitive information is it is kind of predicated on how he feels, can he get up to the workload. He's just started some live stuff, two-on-two, three-on-three stuff where he's getting out there and trying to feel contact again, get comfortable.

"The smart and real answer, they're going to see how he feels tomorrow, they're going to see how he feels the next day. And so hopefully he is. That would be great, but also we certainly don't want him coming back and then he's not ready. That would be a big mistake."

The Warriors appear to be hitting their stride at just the right time, having won three straight games entering Thursday's clash against the Clippers. The streak has vaulted Golden State to fifth in the Western Conference standings.

If the Warriors can finish the homestand with two wins, Curry's return could give them another jolt and allow them to push for a top-four seed in the West.

