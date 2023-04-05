Steph Curry's Sentimental Andrew Wiggins' Response on Warriors Return

Steph's brotherly response to having Wiggins back with Dubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Even without suiting up and stepping foot onto the court for game action, Andrew Wiggins' presence is extremely impactful to the Warriors.

The All-Star forward returned to the Bay Area earlier this week after a near seven-week absence due to a family matter and joined his team on the bench for their final home game of the regular season, a 136-125 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

“Yeah, he’s one of us,” Warriors star Steph Curry said in response to having Wiggins back in the building. “We talked about the whole time it was, when he came it was the right time, considering everything he’s been through. We love his presence. The Wiggs smile.

“Just having him in the locker room was big, I didn’t get to see him on the court as much. But it was great to have him back, to say the least.”

Steph shares what it means to have Wiggs back in the building pic.twitter.com/U8ppK0Tuf4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2023

Prior to Tuesday’s tip-off, Wiggins and general manager Bob Myers spoke to reporters.

Wiggins revealed he was back in the gym on Tuesday and went through an on-court workout with assistant coach Jama Mahlalela and worked with director of sports medicine and performance Rick Celebrini in the training room.

He missed his 23rd consecutive game Tuesday night. It remains unclear when Wiggins will be back on the court, although he doesn’t believe it will be much longer.

Wiggins received a warm welcome back to Chase Center from Dub Nation on Tuesday. The 28-year-old wore a huge grin as fans rose to their feet and erupted with loud applause.

Wiggs' smile while Dub Nation gave him an ovation 😁💙 pic.twitter.com/IcuLevlv7A — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 5, 2023

"That’s what it’s about," Curry said. "Understanding how much he’s been embraced by our fan base, by the organization. That’s the love you show your own. I know there’s been a lot of unnecessary conversation around him and the whole conversation, you don’t really want to react to everything that goes on, as they say on the internet, but it’s just a matter of embracing him and giving him the space to come back and enjoy basketball again and enjoy being around us."

Golden State has two contests remaining in the regular season, one against the Kings in Sacramento and the final game against the Trail Blazers in Portland.

Whether Wiggins makes a return to game action before playoffs begin or not still is being determined, one thing is for certain: Curry and the Warriors have his back.

