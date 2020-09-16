Steve Kerr Details Klay Thompson's ‘Next Logical Step' in Injury Rehab

Kerr details 'next logical step' for Klay in injury rehab originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors don't know if Klay Thompson is going to participate in team workouts that begin next week at Chase Center.

Despite the fact the five-time All-Star has had an extremely long layoff (he tore his left ACL during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals), Steve Kerr is not too concerned about his star shooting guard.

"I have seen him a couple times this summer in Orange County, watched him work out and he’s doing great," Kerr told The Athletic's Anthony Slater on Tuesday. "He really looks fantastic. Playing 5-on-5 is the next logical step for him.

"Whether it happens in this camp or down the road, we’ll see. Everything is so up in the air right now, I don’t want to place any expectations on any players or on the group as a whole."

In a nutshell, you should not expect Klay to suit up next week. And it is possible that he just continues working out in Southern California until the Warriors open training camp for the 2020-21 season.

But as for the three-time NBA champion looking "fantastic," his father, Mychal, provided a very optimistic update over the weekend.

"He's doing great, man. He's playing, going full speed," Mychal said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. "Back to being a basketball player -- fully healthy. I've been watching him work out, and I'll tell you one thing -- it's crazy to say, but his shot looks even better.

"(That) should be expected because that's all you can do for so long is just go out and shoot, shoot, shoot until you get that full clearance.

"But he is ready to go. If the season were to start (at the) normal time, he'd be out there with Steph (Curry) and the boys."

