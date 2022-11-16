Steve Kerr Acknowledges History Suggests Warriors' Dynasty Is Nearing End

Kerr acknowledges history suggests Dubs' dynasty is nearing end originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

PHOENIX -- Life, death and even dynasties: There always is an end to the road, no matter how short or long the journey might be.

For the Warriors, the trek has lasted more than a decade now. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green first shared the floor as Golden State teammates in the 2012-13 season after pulling off one of the biggest heists in NBA draft history by selecting Green in the second round, No. 35 overall. Since then, the trio has won four championships together and completely changed a franchise and basketball in the Bay Area as a whole.

Here comes reality, though. With Curry being 35 years old in March, Thompson turning 33 in February and Green reaching 33 himself in March, the whispers of doubt are getting louder by the day. The Warriors' many financial obstacles don't help, and neither does their slow 6-8 start to the season coming off their latest NBA title.

Steve Kerr isn't running from questions. He also isn't putting a date for everybody to officially end the Warriors' dynasty, led by one of the greatest Big Threes of all time.

"I think history would suggest that based on age," Kerr said Wednesday night when asked if this dynasty is nearing it’s end before his Warriors take on the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. "What the means … near the end of the run? Yeah. But it could go on another three years. I don't know what exactly it means.

"But it's not going to go on another five or six. Maybe it's one, maybe it's two, maybe it's three. We can't worry about too much of any of that, other than just go out and try to have a great year this year and put together the best team that we can."

As hypotheticals create social media hysteria, Kerr isn't about to pull a Phil Jackson of his own and print out a "Last Dance" booklet. The music could go on. It also might slowly die down. The plug isn't being pulled quite yet.

His experience of playing on that final Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls team certainly is another wrinkle to all of this. Through 14 games, like these Warriors, the 1997-98 Bulls didn't exactly crush their opponents in the early stages of the season. They were 8-6, needing double overtime for two of those wins. The Warriors have two fewer victories, and like the 90s Bulls, they're a constant topic of conversation -- good and bad.

The parallels aren't perfectly the same. They're also impossible to ignore.

"Continuity for one," Kerr said when asked about the two squads. "We had a core group of guys who had been there for a long time, so we knew what we were trying to accomplish. No. 2, both teams feature one of the greatest players of all time. Obviously Michael then, Steph now.

"I think the biggest thing is, both teams really knew how to find their footing -- how to get out of a hole. I think that knowledge, that wisdom that we gained over the years will come in handy this year."

Frustrations soon turned to wins and ultimately another parade celebrating the game's greatest prize for the Bulls 25 years ago. Cheers and tears of joy also turned to sadness, ending an era that never will be forgotten. What comes next for the Warriors is a guessing game which far too many currently are participating in right now.

The message is clear: Live in the moment, seize every opportunity that's presented. Don't take Steph Curry's greatness for granted. Appreciate Klay Thompson's toughness and let it all soak in when one of his signature games goes down. Feel the passion every time Draymond Green gets in a defensive stance and don't only hear his yell after a big play, listen to it.

History isn't on the Warriors' side. Steph, Klay and Draymond also have defied it far too many times to circle an expiration date.

