Steve Kerr, Warriors ‘Hope' Andrew Wiggins Can Return This Season

Kerr, Warriors 'hope' Wiggins can return this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- Andrew Wiggins will miss his 11th straight game Saturday night due to a family matter as the Warriors host the Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center. With under a month remaining in the regular season, will Wiggins return this season?

"I think that's the hope," Steve Kerr said during his pregame press conference. "But really, there's nothing to report on."

On March 1, Warriors general manager Bob Myers joined 95.7 The Game's "Steiny & Guru" and said "that's not the expectation" when asked if Wiggins could be out for the rest of the season. However, things could easily change with such a fluid situation.

The Warriors have been very quiet regarding Wiggins' absence away from the team. Though he's listed as being out for "personal reasons," the franchise has stressed this is a "family matter."

Kerr and Warriors players alike have checked in with Wiggins throughout this time. More than anything, they're continuing to respect his space and putting family above basketball.

"We're giving him his space, as we've talked about, as he deals with something that's way more important than a game," Kerr said. "If he's able to come back, that would be great. And if not, then that's the case. Whatever happens, we'll handle it accordingly."

Wiggins has averaged 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season, while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 39.6 percent on 3-point attempts. But he has only played 37 games. His last game came nearly one month ago on Feb. 13.

He scored 29 points with seven rebounds and four assists, resulting in a plus-21 plus/minus in a nine-point win over the Washington Wizards the last time he played.

In Wiggins' absence, Jonathan Kuminga has been huge for the Warriors. The 20-year-old forward has averaged 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals since Wiggins has been out, also shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from deep. Ahead of Tuesday's game in Memphis, Kuminga rolled his right ankle and now will miss his second straight game.

Kuminga is not in a walking boot, and is considered day-to-day going forward.

