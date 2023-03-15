Warriors' Andre Iguodala Has Fractured Left Wrist, Will Undergo Surgery

Iguodala has fractured left wrist, will undergo surgery next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andre Iguodala will undergo surgery next week for a fractured left wrist sustained in the Warriors' win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, the team announced Wednesday.

Andre Iguodala injury update: pic.twitter.com/OS8GsrPNT0 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 15, 2023

The Warriors will provide an update on Iguodala's status at a later date.

It appears as though Iguodala suffered the injury on this play in the third quarter against the Suns.

This is the play where Andre Iguodala hurt his left wrist. He made the free throw after and then began holding his left wrist.



Iguodala has a fractured left wrist and will undergo surgery next week pic.twitter.com/DDHm6aKT2A — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 15, 2023

Iguodala has played in eight games all season and had appeared in the previous five Warriors games. After re-signing over the summer, the 39-year-old missed the first 39 games of the season as he worked his way into game-shape.

He then played in three straight games before sustaining a hip injury that kept him out for 22 straight games.

But the whole reason the Warriors and Iguodala reunited for another season was to have him ready for the NBA playoffs, and the plan looked like it was working out flawlessly as he had played well over the last few games, albeit in a limited role.

In eight games off the bench this season, Iguodala averaged 2.1 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 14.1 minutes.

Now it's unclear if Iguodala will be able to play again during the regular season or when he might be ready for a potential Warriors playoff run.

If Iguodala is unable to return at any point, it likely brings to an end of a decorated 19-year NBA career for the 2004 first-round draft pick. After making one NBA All-Star team while with the Philadelphia 76ers, he joined the Warriors are a one-year stint in Denver and helped Golden State win four championships. In 2015, he was the difference against the Cleveland Cavaliers and took him NBA Finals MVP, the biggest star on his resume.

Unable to play for the foreseeable future, Iguodala will return to his mentor role for some of the young players once he's cleared to rejoin the team following his surgery.

But the Warriors and Dub Nation will hold out hope that Iguodala can recover quickly and help the team as they try to win a fifth NBA title in nine years.

