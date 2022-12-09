Lawsuit Accuses Warriors' Anthony Lamb of Sexual Assault

Former University of Vermont students are suing the school claiming it mishandled multiple sexual assault allegations, including one the lawsuit says involved Golden State Warriors player Anthony Lamb.

The lawsuit, filed this week, names the school, its board of trustees and six employees and seeks unspecified damages. Lamb is not named as a defendant, but one of the plaintiffs says in the complaint that Lamb raped her when they were students.

In a statement, the Warriors said in response: "Anthony is not a defendant in this recent lawsuit and, to our knowledge, he has never been charged with any wrongdoing in any legal case. Prior to signing Anthony in September, we did our due diligence with the NBA and his prior teams, as we do with all players. If any new information comes to light, we will certainly evaluate it and act accordingly."

Lamb, who played four years at Vermont, released his own statement, saying "the allegations made against me in 2019 that have recently resurfaced are patently false. I have always been fully cooperative regarding the alleged incident and have welcomed any investigation into the matter. Simply put, I have never committed sexual assault."

The university also released a statement, saying in part: "We were sorry to learn of the individual situations that each of these plaintiffs recounted and we want all survivors to know that they are heard, supported, and respected, and that they strive to provide more than just meeting title nine requirements."

Lamb, 24, is in his third NBA season. He was with the San Antonio Spurs last season and the Houston Rockets in 2020-21.