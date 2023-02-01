Warriors Observations: Dubs Blow Big Lead, Suffer Bad OT Loss to Timberwolves

What we learned as Dubs blow lead, lose to Timberwolves in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors sure know drama. On Wednesday night at Target Center, they were on the wrong side of it in a 119-114 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Leading by as many as 14 points and entering the fourth quarter up by 11, the Warriors were outscored 37-21 in the fourth quarter and overtime. They scored 71 points in the first half and only 43 points after halftime.

Steph Curry scored 21 of his 29 points in the first half. Though he grabbed 10 rebounds for a third straight double-double, Curry crumbled down the stretch. The Warriors had seven players in double figures, but were too sloppy with the ball.

After turning the ball over only five times in the first half, the Warriors turned the ball over six times in the fourth and 17 times overall. The Timberwolves converted those into 24 points and attempted 15 more shots than Golden State.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors dropping a tough one to start a crucial back-to-back.

Steph's Tough Finish

It looked like Curry was setting up for a big night. He scored 13 points in the first quarter and had 21 going into halftime. Then everything went wrong.

Through the first two quarters, Curry was 5 of 8 from the field, 5 of 7 from deep and made all six of his free throws. If only that continued.

Over the next two quarters and overtime, Curry scored only eight points as he went 3 of 13 from the field, missed all five of his 3-pointers and was 2 of 3 on free throws. He was short all night, especially from the mid-range.

STEPH TIES THE GAME pic.twitter.com/fI6kw9MVAN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 2, 2023

Curry will push to play Thursday in Denver, but after 43 minutes in a loss, he might lose that argument.

Freebies

Whether it was a message relayed from players and coaches, or possibly just by chance, the Warriors finally helped themselves out at the free-throw line. Coming into Wednesday night, the Warriors ranked dead last in free-throw attempts per game (20.4) and 29th in makes (16.2) By halftime in Minnesota, the Warriors were 18-for-20 at the line.

They finished 27 of 34 from the line, numbers that don't even seem possible the way this season has gone. That marks a season-high in made free throws and fell two short on attempts. The Warriors have taken 30 or free throws twice this season now.

Seven Warriors got to the line and six made free throws. Though the final score wasn't in their favor, this is a trend that must continue.

Love for Looney

At this point, there's no questioning it. The Warriors when healthy are going to start small, pushing Kevon Looney to the bench. That isn't a demotion for the big man, though.

Instead, it's another example of how much Kerr trusts the veteran center. Wednesday was another example why.

Looney played 28 minutes and was a team-high plus-12 in plus/minus. He scored 20 points while going 4-for-5 from the field and added nine rebounds. The Warriors were a better unit with him on the floor.

Loon wasn't having any of it 😤 pic.twitter.com/gvMyWijbAQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 2, 2023

The starting lineup together was a minus-10 together in 16-plus minutes. Switching Looney for Poole, that same unit was a plus-13 in eight-plus minutes. No matter his role, Looney will be ready to shine.