Warriors Wrap Up Special Program for Disadvantaged Girls Interested in Basketball

The Golden State Warriors wrapped up a special program Monday that benefits disadvantaged girls interested in basketball.

For the last three Mondays, the Warriors have been hosting girls from the Grassroots Oakland organization Homies Empowerment.

The so-called Chicas Series invited groups of girls to the Warriors' Oakland facility for a basketball clinic with talented coaches. Then, they invited them into a locker room where brand new jerseys were hanging, with their names on the back.

The girls also got new shoes and hats.

“It’s inspiring for us to be able to do so and hopefully for the girls some things they’ll never forget,” said Jeff Addiego, vice president of the Warriors Basketball Academy.

The experience has been a win-win for Warriors staff and the girls taking part.

“Most people, they might never get to experience this maybe because of how they live, or maybe they think they can't, but I think it's a fun experience for people who never had it before,” said 13-year-old Sophia.

Monday’s event also included a panel discussion about how women can get involved in basketball careers off the court as well as on the court.