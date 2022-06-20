Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Shares Offseason Plans As Team Celebrates in San Francisco

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has big plans for the offseason — including a European vacation, family time and lots of golf.

The NBA coach shared his plans during an interview before the Warriors championship parade in San Francisco on Monday.

“It’s going to be pretty busy," Kerr said. "My daughter is getting married in August. My wife and I are going to travel."

He plans to travel to Europe for a long-awaited trip that was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Kerr is looking ahead to his offseason plans, the next NBA season is never far from his mind.

“[We'll] spend some time playing some golf and sitting on the beach and relaxing before we rev it back up next year," Kerr said.

The Warriors' celebration kicked off Monday around 11 a.m. on Market Street in San Francisco.

The Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight years on Thursday, defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the finals.

