Warriors' Draymond Green Fined $25K for Obscene Language Toward Fan

Draymond fined $25K for obscene language directed at fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NBA made Draymond Green's pockets hurt -- just a little bit -- after the Warriors' loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center.

Green was fined $25,000 on Thursday for "directing obscene language toward a fan" with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's game, the league announced.

The incident in question appears to show Green telling a fan to "Enjoy the f--king game, shut up."

Green previously had been fined by both the NBA and the Warriors for past incidents involving referees, opposing fans and the incident involving teammate Jordan Poole.

His latest fine is Green's third in the last six months dating back to the Western Conference semifinal round against the Memphis Grizzlies where he flipped off an opposing fan in attendance.

