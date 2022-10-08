Warriors' Draymond Green Taking Time Away, ‘Expects' to Play Season Opener

Draymond to take time away from Warriors, expects to play opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears the Warriors will be without Draymond Green at least for the next few days.

In speaking to reporters on Saturday after his altercation with teammate Jordan Poole on Wednesday, Green announced that he will be taking some time away from the team to work through some things and give his teammates and Poole the necessary space they need.

"I'm going to take a few days away."



"I'm going to take a few days away, because, quite frankly if I'm being honest, it's hard for me to walk up to Jordan right now," Green told reporters. "I'll take some time and work through my things, allow him and this team to work through their things separate of me, because there will be a time to work through those things with me. I look forward to those times."

The Warriors have not announced an official punishment for Green, as they had hoped to handle the situation internally prior to the video of the altercation being leaked to TMZ on Friday morning. Warriors coach Steve Kerr mentioned that the decision for Green to step away was agreed upon together.

"Mutual decision," Kerr said. "Based on everything that's happened and discussions behind the scenes."

Will Green be away just for a "few days," or will his absence extend into the regular season? Green expects to play in the season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 18 but understands that the decision is out of his hands.

"Yeah, I expect to play," Green said after a long pause. "Now, will I play? That's a totally different story. And that's something that we will continue to figure out as we move forward and just feel through what's right.

"Do I expect to play? I hope to play. It's the first real day as far as games go and things counting that matters on our mission and goal to repeat. So yeah, I hope to, and yes I do expect to, but in saying that, that's not something that's been decided, that's not something that's certain."

The Warriors have yet to hand down an official punishment, which likely will be announced sometime in the coming days.

It's clear that Green and his teammates need space to process and collect their thoughts. Whether that space extends into the regular season remains to be seen.

