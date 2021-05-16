Warriors Earn No. 8 Seed, Will Face Lakers Or Blazers in Play-In

Warriors will face Lakers or Blazers in play-in as No. 8 seed originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The Warriors earned the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with a 113-101 win Sunday over the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, they play the waiting game.

Golden State will face either the Los Angeles Lakers or Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday in the NBA play-in tournament.

The Warriors play the Blazers if the Lakers win and the Blazers lose. They play the Lakers if the Blazers win or the Lakers lose.

The winner of that game becomes the No. 7 seed and will play the No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

Steph Curry led the Warriors with 46 points in the Warriors' win, dominating in fitting fashion to end the regular season. He made some history in doing so as well.

With his final scoring flury of the regular season, Curry clinched his second career scoring title and passed Hall of Famer Rick Barry on the NBA's all-time scoring list. Curry also joined Michael Jordan and others in elite company with scoring titles, MVPs and championships and became the second-oldest player to win a scoring title behind just MJ.

Golden State went 1-2 against L.A. this season, and 1-2 as well against Portland.

The Warriors finished the regular season with a 39-33 record.