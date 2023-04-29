Warriors-Kings Game 7: Sac Slightly Favored in Winner-Take-All Matchup

Kings slightly favored vs. Warriors in winner-take-all Game 7 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

To nobody's surprise, the Warriors and Kings' epic winner-take-all matchup on Sunday to close out the first-round NBA playoff series should be another close game.

Heading into Game 7 at Golden 1 Center, the Kings sit at -120 as slight favorites to beat the Warriors with Golden State at +100, per odds provided by our partners at PointsBet. A $100 bet on the Warriors to win would break even at $100.

Both teams have displayed ferocious physicality throughout the first six games of the series and Game 7 should be no different. The Warriors and Kings will need to take care of the ball and play stout defense against two of the NBA's prolific offenses.

Sacramento and Golden State combined to score 249 points in Game 1, 220 in Game 2, 211 in Game 3, 251 in Game 4, 239 in Game 5 and 217 in Game 6. The oddsmakers have the line somewhere in the middle for Game 7.

The over/under is set at 229.5 points with -110 odds.

Sunday's Game 7 begins at 12:30 p.m. PST on ABC with "Warriors Pregame Live" beginning at 11:30 a.m. PST on NBC Sports Bay Area and "Kings Pregame Live" beginning at 12 p.m. PST on NBC Sports California.

