Warriors make good on Steph Curry’s guarantee of win over Magic

By Alex Didion

He spoke it into existence.

Before signing off of his sideline analyst debut during Saturday night's Warriors game against the Orlando Magic, Warriors star Steph Curry guaranteed a win for the Dubs and said he was looking forward to the postgame celebration.

Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors decided to make good on Steph's promise and pulled away late in a 109-95 victory.

The Warriors are undefeated when Curry joins the broadcast as an analyst, perhaps he should come around more often.

