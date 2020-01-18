Warriors make good on Steph Curry’s guarantee of win over Magic

He spoke it into existence.

Before signing off of his sideline analyst debut during Saturday night's Warriors game against the Orlando Magic, Warriors star Steph Curry guaranteed a win for the Dubs and said he was looking forward to the postgame celebration.

Steph signs off guaranteeing the W 😎 pic.twitter.com/ayeyOGaCwj — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 19, 2020

Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors decided to make good on Steph's promise and pulled away late in a 109-95 victory.

The Warriors are undefeated when Curry joins the broadcast as an analyst, perhaps he should come around more often.