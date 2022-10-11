Warriors Observations: Moses Moody, James Wiseman Fuel Win Over Trail Blazers

What we learned from Warriors' blowout win over Blazers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- Every preseason, Steve Kerr uses one game to give his usual starters the night off. That was the case Tuesday night at Chase Center against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Already without Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, Kerr opted to use the Warriors' fourth preseason game to give Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney some much-deserved rest. This one was all about depth and the Warriors' youth movement.

It couldn't have gone any better in a 131-98 blowout win over the Blazers.

The stars had every reason to get up off the bench during an exciting and competitive first quarter. Following the opening frame where the Warriors were up by one point, the champs ran away with the rest of the game. They outscored the Blazers 35-15 in the third quarter, and led by as many as 39 points on the night.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors' fourth game of their preseason slate before Friday night's dress rehearsal.

The Kids Are All Right

The Warriors' young trio of Moses Moody, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga all got the starting nod. They didn't disappoint.

Moody was the man who took charge right from the start. The second-year guard was aggressive from the get-go, scoring 11 points on seven shot attempts in the first quarter. He was in position and begging for the ball beyond the arc from the corner, and didn't hesitate for a second attacking the basket.

This Moody finish 👀 pic.twitter.com/YGoDzHfzGf — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 12, 2022

In the Warriors' first three preseason games, Moody was the first man off the bench with Poole starting in place of Thompson. Moody was given the start this time, and continues to show why his role is expected to be increased in major ways this season. Moody scored 20 points, made three 3-pointers and did it all once again.

Wiseman was the first on the scoreboard for the Warriors, giving them their first two points with the lefty scoring over Jusuf Nurkic with his off hand. Two possessions later, Wiseman used his length for another two points over the veteran center.

Donte and Wiseman running the pick and roll pic.twitter.com/nyCZh5iwk3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 12, 2022

By halftime, Wiseman was up to 12 points and four rebounds while going a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and made all four of his free throws. In 18 minutes, Wiseman scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Kuminga continues to get rave reviews from Kerr going into his second season, and was in the starting lineup for the second straight game. Day by day, Kuminga is understanding how he can succeed much better in Kerr's system. At the half, he was a team-high plus-14 in plus-minus.

Though he went 3-for-9 from the field and 1-fo-5 on threes, Kuminga scored 10 points and was a game-high plus-31.

The former first-round picks weren't the only ones who stood out, too.

Anthony Lamb, competing for a two-way spot, scored eight points and added five rebounds and two blocks. Two-sport college star Pat Spencer put up 11 points with his five rebounds and four assists. And 2022 second-round pick Ryan Rollins added 12 points and five assists. His plus-15 led the bench.

Point Donte

With Curry and Poole out against Portland, Kerr put the ball in Donte DiVincenzo's hands right away. Per Basketball Reference, DiVincenzo's time as a point guard has dwindled each of the past three seasons. He spent 52 percent of his time there as a rookie, 33 percent in Year 2 and only 8 percent in each of the last two seasons.

Expect those percentages to jump in his first season as a Warrior.

DiVincenzo dished four assists over nine minutes in the first quarter. He looked comfortable with the ball in his hands and had his eyes up to get others involved. The dimes didn't stop there.

Overall, DiVincenzo had 10 assists in 23 minutes as the Warriors' main ball distributor. He also added seven rebounds and three steals.

Giving Kerr as many options as possible to handle the ball always has been key. Now, he has a new option -- one who should be able to thrive with Poole in the second unit.

Golden State's Other Green

On a night where the Warriors' youngsters stole the spotlight, veteran forward JaMychal Green showed why he was such a vital signing over the offseason. The 32-year-old entering his ninth season and first with the Warriors came here to do all the little things. He snatched four rebounds in the first quarter, and ended the night with 10.

Much was made of his lowly 26.6 percentage from 3-point range for the Denver Nuggets last season. That again appears to be an anomaly. Green went 4-for-5 from deep while going 8-for-10 overall.

Green scored 20 points in 20 minutes. He scored 20 points twice all last season. He can still get up, too.

Steph was loving the put-back by JaMychal pic.twitter.com/fqzERpCmwC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 12, 2022

When Wiseman was called for a very questionable flagrant foul on Nurkic -- it sure looked like a flop -- Green tossed Portland's 290-pound center to the side the next time Nurkic touched the ball. Warriors fans loved it, and it's easy to see Dub Nation having a new favorite in no time.

