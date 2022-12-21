Warriors' Historically Terrible First Half Stamps Ugly Loss to Nets

Warriors' historically bad first half leads to ugly Nets loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

BROOKLYN -- Bay Area sports fans woke up Wednesday morning to Carlos Correa joining the Mets, and went to bed with the sour taste of a Warriors beat down at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets, 143-113, at Barclays Center. New York needs to chill, man.

With six players unavailable, including three starters in stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors in the blink of an eye found themselves in a hole that was impossible to crawl out of. The Nets made their first eight shots of the night and drilled five 3-pointers in that span. By then, the Warriors trailed 23-10.

That was a bright spot in the grand scheme of things. It only got worse. Much, much worse.

The Warriors trailed 46-17 after the first quarter as they watched the home team torch the nets left and right with ease. Brooklyn made 73.9 percent of its shot attempts in the first quarter, going 17-for-23 overall and 7-for-9 on 3-pointers. With a starting lineup of Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney, the Warriors went 8-for-21 (38.1 percent) from the field and 1-for-9 (11.1 percent) through the first 12 minutes of the night.

How bad was the Warriors' first quarter? Their 17 points was their second-lowest total after the first quarter, and the 29-point differential was the worst of the season. Scratch that, it actually was tied for the worst after the first quarter in franchise history.

Golden State's invisible defense followed them in the second quarter, too. Though the Warriors did double their first-quarter points, scoring 34 in the second, they also allowed 45. The Nets' 91 points going into halftime broke a franchise record for Brooklyn, and are the most the Warriors have allowed in the first two quarters in franchise history.

The Nets' 23 assists and 13 3-pointers also were franchise records.

"Well 13 turnovers in the first half," Steve said regarding the Warriors' biggest issue in their blowout loss. "I think their frist three buckets all came off turnovers. You can't play defense recovering from a turnover, so that was the biggest issue to start the game.

"We were just trying too hard to create plays and were getting out of control. And then they made everything. They were phenomenal in the first half."

Kerr is correct. The Warriors did indeed turn the ball over 13 times, and the Nets turned that into 23 points. Brooklyn handed the ball over only twice, and the Warriors didn't take advantage either time.

If the Warriors could have boarded a flight back home to San Francisco at halftime, they happily would have done so. Or so it seemed.

Where it looked like lighting a fire was an impossibility in the first half, the Warriors found a spark in the second. First, they remembered playing defense is allowed in the NBA. The Warriors actually won the third quarter by 10 points, 28-18.

A flip must have been switched, at least for a little bit. The Nets' 18 points match the fewest a team has scored against the Warriors in the third quarter this season.

After James Wiseman went 7-for-7 for 17 points in the first half, it was time for rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. to put on a show in the second half. Most notably, the fourth quarter.

Baldwin Jr. made both of his shot attempts in the third quarter, both being 3-pointers. Then in the fourth quarter, he caught fire. Baldwin Jr. started off 6-for-6 from the field and 5-for-5 from deep for 17 points. He missed his final four shots, but his 17 points were a career high. As were his 23 minutes.

"Paying time is nice, but winning is better," Baldwin Jr. said after the loss.

Wiseman wound up the leading scorer for both teams, dropping 30 points for the first time in his NBA career. The 21-year-old 7-footer made his first eight shots, including one 3-pointer, giving him a season-high 22 points at the time. With Ty Jerome steadying the ship, giving the Warriors 14 points and seven assists off the bench, the Warriors kept feeding Wiseman and the center kept coming away with buckets.

Efficiency was the name of the game for Wiseman and Baldwin Jr. Wiseman ended the night 12-for-14 from the field, along with adding six rebounds two assists and one block. He and Baldwin Jr. combined to go 18-for-24 from the field, amounting to some of the only silver linings the Warriors could find in a 30-point loss.

To Wiseman, the main takeaway he can leave the building with on his career night is asserting himself more. That means with his body and his voice.

"Just being aggressive," Wiseman said. "Yeah, just being aggressive and just being demanding. Like in the post, actually calling for [the ball]. Just being more of a presence."

The 143 points the Warriors allowed Wednesday night mark a new season high, one night after losing by 38 points to the New York Knicks in a game where the Warriors gave up 132 points. Defense still seems optional right now, and it erased any positives the Warriors can look at from a more uplifting second half in Brooklyn.

The Mets stole who was supposed to be the Giants' superstar, and New York stamped two losses to end a 1-5 road trip for the defending champions. This isn't where dreams are made of, at least not for fans of Bay Area sports.

