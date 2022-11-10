Warriors Unveil Meaningful New City Edition Jerseys Designed by Local Artist

Warriors unveil City Edition uniforms designed by local artist originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors officially released their new City Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 NBA season on Thursday.

The uniforms, which feature several roses on the jersey and shorts, represent the organization's commitment to helping its surrounding community "bloom," per the team website.

Drawn up by Bay Area artist Allison Hueman, the rose at the center of the chest represents women who "change the game and lead fearlessly, and the rose at the bottom of the jersey is "symbolic of the women who are champions of our community."

Golden State will debut the new City Edition threads Friday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit Chase Center.

