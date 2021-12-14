Warriors Observations: Steph Curry Breaks 3-Point Record in Win Vs. Knicks

What we learned as Steph makes history in win over Knicks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors' 105-96 win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday is one that never will be forgotten. In fact, it's going in the history books.

It's the night that Steph Curry broke the NBA record for most 3-pointers made by a player in his career. And at just 33 years old, there's no telling where Curry will leave the record when it's time for him to hang up his jersey.

The moment Curry made history was met with jubilation. The fans in New York gave him a standing ovation. His teammates, coaches and parents embraced him on the sidelines. Ray Allen and Reggie Miller -- now the No. 2 and No. 3 players on the NBA's all-time threes made record list -- congratulated him. But after the emotions started to settle, there was still an entire game to play.

For most of the night, it was a back-and-forth battle. Perhaps Curry's big moment took the wind out of the game a bit. But in the final minutes of the game, the Warriors found their shooting stroke -- fitting for the occasion -- getting three consecutive 3-pointers by three different players to seal the win to improve to 23-5 this season.

Here are three takeaways from the historic night in MSG:

Steph makes history

Just two minutes into the game Curry tied Allen's all-time 3-point record, draining his 2,793rd career three. Three minutes later, he hit his 2,794th and made NBA history.

The shot came five and a half minutes into the first quarter. Draymond Green found Andrew Wiggins in the paint. But with no clean look, he dished the ball out to Curry who was at the top right of the 3-point arc.

Splash, from 28 feet out.

Curry now stands alone at the top of the league's all-time 3-pointers list and did it in 789 games -- 511 fewer games than it took Allen.

But Curry's night didn't stop with the record. He finished the game with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block, and hit the 3-point dagger with just over two and a half minutes left in the game.

JP living at the line

While Jordan Poole has been having some poor shooting nights lately -- most recently going 3-of-11 from the floor against the Knicks -- he's still being productive and getting his numbers by working his way to the free-throw line.

On Monday, Poole went 13-for-13 from the stripe to help him get to his 19 points.

Against the Portland Trail Blazers last week, Poole went 8-of-9 from the line to help him get to 20 points, despite going 2-for-10 from the field. And in Philadelphia, Poole hit all five of his free throws.

Poole's newfound time at the line is a result of his growth and not settling for shots from beyond the arc. Instead of chucking up shots, he's using his ability to drive to the rim and draw contact from defenders.

Bjelica's finding his shot

One of the reasons the Warriors wanted to bring Nemanja Bjelica to the Bay Area was so he could be a floor-spreader.

Recently, Bjelica has looked hesitant from the 3-point line, and instead of shooting it himself, he'd end up making the incorrect read. But not on Tuesday.

Against the Knicks, Bjelica went 4-for-4 from beyond the arc on his way to 14 points -- the leading scorer off the Warriors' bench.

Bjelica's strong shooting on the perimeter also fueled him to be aggressive in the paint, fighting through defenders to get his lone 2-point bucket and grab four rebounds.