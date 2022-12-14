Warriors Observations: Steph Curry Injures Left Shoulder Loss to Pacers

What we learned as Steph injures shoulder in loss to Pacers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A horrendous first half by the Warriors ended with Stephen Curry hunched over, head down, hands on his knees, sharing a few words with Warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser, aka “Q,” Steph’s Guy.

Anger? Frustration? Desperation? Inasmuch Curry’s splendid half – scoring 27 of the team’s 54 points – had been in vain, he couldn’t be blamed if it were all of the above.

Whatever the content, something stirred within the Warriors at halftime. They exhibited more pride and passion, but their rally was not enough to stave off a 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Making matters worse for Golden State, Curry – who scored a game-high 38 points in 30 minutes – left the game late in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. Steve Kerr told reporters after game that Curry will undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Steph went to the locker room after appearing to injure his left shoulder on this play pic.twitter.com/FNFcSh8YrK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2022

Making matters worse, Part II: Draymond Green early in the fourth quarter invited a second technical foul, warranting an automatic ejection.

Here are three observations from Golden State’s 13th loss in 15 games on the road:

Second quarter quagmire

The collective pulse of the Warriors slowed considerably over the final five minutes of the first quarter, during which they were outscored 16-6, turning a nine-point lead into a one-point deficit to begin the second quarter.

During which pulse practically flatlined.

The Pacers piled up 47 points, the most Golden State has allowed in any quarter this defensively deficient season. Those points came on preposterous 69.6 percent shooting from the field, including an absurd 69.2 percent from deep.

The Warriors committed seven turnovers, which Indiana turned into 14 points by exploiting Golden State’s criminally indifferent transition “defense.”

It’s exceedingly difficult to give up 47 points in a quarter unless you’re committed to full surrender. For 12 minutes, the Warriors were ready to give up.

And that quarter ultimately cost them their best chance at victory.

Third quarter gusto

Bolstered by a lineup change, the Warriors came out for the second half and immediately busted open the coffin and climbed out of the grave with fists flying.

Down 23 points after a few seconds into the third quarter, the Warriors responded with a feverish 14-0 run – in less than four minutes – to get back into the game. It was as if they suddenly opened a few gallons of defense, and everybody drank at least a quart.

They kept coming, with a 9-2 run during a three-minute span that pulled them within three (80-77) with 4:42 left in the quarter.

The Warriors never took the lead, but the new life gave them hope and kept them in the game until the final seconds.

The lineup change involved inserting Jonathan Kuminga at center, replacing Kevon Looney. It raised the energy level and increased the pace and allowed more defensive flexibility. Look for more of that.

JP goes missing

With Andrew Wiggins out, experiencing tightness in his right adductor, the Warriors needed a third scorer.

With Klay Thompson also out, resting on the second night of a back-to-back set, the Warriors needed a second scorer – offense from someone besides Curry.

The best candidate, by far, is Poole. Averaging 17.8 points per game, he’s the team’s fourth-leading scorer, behind Curry (29.6), Wiggins (19.1) and Thompson (18.7).

But, for the second consecutive game to open the road trip, JP came up well short in his efforts.

The fourth-year guard finished with 20 points, on 8-of-22 shooting from the field, including 1-of-7 beyond the arc. That follows 18 points on a 6-of-17/3-of-7 performance Tuesday night in Milwaukee, his hometown.

There has been no diagnosis/prognosis for Curry, and no announced timetable for Wiggins’ return. But it’s time to Poole to stand up. His production has gone from important to essential.

