Warriors Observations: Steph Curry's 34 Not Enough in Loss to Wolves

What we learned as Warriors fall to Wolves despite Steph's 34

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Warriors found no reprieve from their recent skid Tuesday night in the Twin Cities.

Opening a tough four-game stretch against a potential playoff opponent in the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Warriors were relatively flat from the opening tip. Golden State was sloppy with the ball (17 turnovers), undisciplined on defense (25 fouls), and had no answer for Karl-Anthony Towns (39 points) in a 129-114 loss at Target Center.

Steph Curry led the Warriors with 34 points while Gary Payton II chipped in with 14 and Andrew Wiggins added 12.

The Warriors know have lost six of their last eight games and head to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Thursday leaking oil.

Here are three takeaways from a disappointing loss in Minnesota:

KAT got your tongue

With Draymond Green and James Wiseman still rehabbing, the Warriors had little answers for Towns on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old demolished the Warriors in the first quarter, scoring 15 points while getting two fouls on Kevon Looney. With Looney on the bench, the Warriors’ lack of a backup center started to show as Towns went to work on a smaller Warriors lineup that asked Jonathan Kuminga, Otto Porter Jr., and/or Juan Toscano-Anderson to contend with the All-Star center.

With KAT leading the way with 20 first-half points, the Wolves outscored the 26-14 in the paint in the first two frames.

The third quarter was more of the same from Towns, as the big man notched 11 third-quarter points to help the Wolves stave off a Curry run and enter the fourth quarter with a nine-point lead.

While Looney put up a valiant effort, Towns’ ability to get whatever he wanted – inside or out – highlighted the Warriors’ desperate need to get Green back.

Bench Issues

A problem that reared its head in the collapse Sunday vs. the Mavericks was evident again Tuesday in Minneapolis.

With Klay Thompson (illness), Andre Iguodala (back), Green and Wiseman all out, the Warriors lack the depth to contend with playoff teams on a night-in, night-out basis.

Golden State’s starters got off to a good start as Andrew Wiggins scored a quick eight points to help the Warriors take an early six-point lead. But Wiggins cooled and the game quickly flipped once Curry went to the bench and the second unit entered. Minnesota ended the first quarter on a 15-6 run.

It was a game reminiscent of the 2020-21 Warriors. Curry did everything he could to will the depleted Warriors to a win they desperately needed, but his teammates were unable to provide the necessary support.

When the dust settled, the Warriors’ bench put together some ghastly numbers.

The Warriors were minus-16 with Jonathan Kuminga on the floor. They were minus-11 Otto Porter Jr.’s minutes and minus-18 in Lee’s. Jordan Poole was a team-worst minus-21.

Where is Jordan Poole?

Tuesday night started with head coach Steve Kerr giving Poole, his Sixth Man, a vote of confidence after a dreadful 0-for-7 game against the Mavericks.

Kerr could have started Poole on Tuesday with Thompson out. Instead, he elected to keep him in his role, hoping to get the third-year guard in rhythm from that reserve role.

Poole struggled all of February and the calendar flipping to March didn’t do him any favors.

He was whistled for three fouls in his first five minutes of action in the first quarter and fired off two air balls in a dreadful first half.

Poole drifted on offense and was lackadaisical on defense, finishing the night with 12 points on 5-for-12 shooting.

Curry needed the Poole who helped the Warriors get out to a blistering start out of the gate. But the search for that Jordan Poole remains in progress.

