Warriors Observations: What We Learned in 147-109 Win Vs. Thunder

In rolling to a 147-109 thrashing of the overmatched Thunder on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, the Warriors put themselves in position for a feat not yet achieved this season: A four-game win streak.

With their second three-game win streak going into the books at Chesapeake Energy Arena, courtesy of Steph Curry dropping 42 points in 29 minutes and Golden State tying its single-game record for 3-pointers (24), the Warriors (27-28) are now one game away from getting back to .500.

Draymond Green posted his 28th career triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists.

As the Warriors head to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Thursday, here are three observations from their most resounding win of the season.

Formula for success on display

If the Warriors are to climb much higher in the Western Conference standings, they not only must defend effectively but also make themselves difficult to guard.

The surest route to that is with moving the ball until defenders are dizzy and taking advantage of the open shots bound to come.

That was the blueprint on this night, as the Warriors piled up 39 assists and shot 54.7 percent from the field. Nine different players were credited with at least one assist, and 12 different players made at least one field goal.

That was more than enough to roast a Thunder defense featuring a cast of youngsters still seeking their place in the NBA.

Not every remaining opponent will be so accommodating, but this is the right formula for these undersized Warriors.

Second unit meets the challenge

With its three best players -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Al Horford and Lu Dort -- inactive, OKC was the ideal opponent on the first night of a back-to-back set. The hope was to get a short night for Golden State's vets, with the youngsters doing most of the work.

Goal achieved.

After a pedestrian first quarter, the Warriors took command in the second behind a terrific performance by the second unit. With Poole leading the way, the Warriors opened with a 13-4 run, taking a 49-36 lead and forcing a Thunder timeout not even four minutes into the quarter.

The lead grew as high as 27 before halftime, allowing the Warriors to enter the third quarter in position to coast the rest of the way.

No doubt Kevon Looney, Curry and Green were pleased to watch the entire fourth quarter from a comfortable seat.

About those 3-balls

In tying the franchise record for most 3-pointers in a game, the Warriors were 24-of-47 from deep. Golden State shot 51.1 percent, highlighted by Curry’s 11-of-16 from his favorite places on the court.

Seven other Warriors made at least one triple, as Kent Bazemore, Damion Lee and Poole each drained three. Andrew Wiggins, Mychal Mulder and newcomer Gary Payton II got into the act with one apiece.

The Warriors entered the fourth quarter with 22 3-pointers, needing three to break the franchise record. After making two in fewer than four minutes, they failed to convert another over the final 8:21.

