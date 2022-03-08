Warriors Observations: Win Over Clippers Snaps Five-Game Losing Streak

What we learned from Warriors' bounce-back win against Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors have been searching and searching for answers, looking for anything to get them back on the right track and to put an end to this losing streak.

Of course the solution was a guest appearance by Will Ferrell dressed as Jackie Moon during pregame warmups. Yes, really.

The good vibes carried over to the court and Golden State brought a whole different energy than as of late. The defense played their best game in weeks and the Warriors had five players score in double-figures. To wrap it up, this was a complete team win -- something the Warriors hadn't been able to say in quite some time.

That resulted in a 112-97 blowout win against the Clippers, one that should give plenty of people a big sigh of relief.

Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with 21 points off the bench. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole each scored 20, while Steph Curry had 15, Andrew Wiggins had 14 and Moses Moody scored 10 points to go with eight rebounds.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors snapping their five-game losing streak as they improved to 44-22 on the season.

Defense Came To Play

The last time the Warriors played the Clippers, a 119-104 loss on Feb. 14, starting center Ivica Zubac went 8-for-10 from the field for an 18-point performance and was a plus-13. Zubac on Tuesday night didn't make a single shot on six attempts and was a minus-16.

It was that kind of night for both the Clippers' offense and the Warriors' defense.

In recent weeks, it feel like the Warriors were allowing wide-open shots to be fired off left and right. Not to mention how often they have been bullied in the paint. Not this time.

The Warriors scored 48 points in the paint, compared to the Clippers' 28. The Clippers shot just 35.5 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from deep, and much of that was from their 36-point fourth quarter. Golden State also won the rebound battle and had three more blocks than their Southern California opponents.

Another Record For Curry

Speaking of defense, Curry found himself in the record books yet again. For how many offensive records he has set and shattered, it was time for him to showcase his defensive abilities.

Curry came into the night tied with Hall of Famer Chris Mullin for the most steals in franchise history. He added three and now has 1,363 as the Warriors' new all-time leader. The sharpshooter had some fun on the bench with his latest milestone, too.

Steph was hyped to notch another franchise record ð¤£ pic.twitter.com/ljSm35oMy7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2022

To put into context how much Curry has meant to the Warriors, he became the fourth NBA player ever, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, to be a franchise's all-time career leader in points, assists, 3-pointers, steals and games played -- joining LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers), Reggie Miller (Indiana Pacers) and Mike Conley (Memphis Grizzlies).

Beli's Best

As the playoffs near and Steve Kerr looks to solidify his playoff rotation, veteran Nemanja Bjelica has been out of the mix on many nights. He didn't leave the bench in recent losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers, but showed some flashes with five rebounds and five assists for the shorthanded Warriors in their loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

One night later, Kerr turned to him early in the first quarter and it paid off.

Bjelica's 19 minutes were his most in nearly a month. He put up five points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and was a plus-12. That's his highest plus-minus since Jan. 25.

There will be nights where Bjelica's skill set won't be needed. During a tiresome stretch, though, it had to feel good for both Bjelica and the coaching staff to see him have one of his better games.