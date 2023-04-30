Warriors' Playoff Series Vs. Lakers ‘Dream Come True' for Klay Thompson

Klay: Warriors' series vs. LeBron, Lakers 'dream come true' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson, like the rest of the NBA world, is looking forward to seeing the Warriors take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 Western Conference semifinals.

Shortly after Golden State's 120-100 Game 7 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at Golden 1 Center, Thompson explained what playing his hometown team meant to him.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"It's special," the Warriors star said to reporters. "I mean, played LeBron in the finals four times. Obviously one of the greatest to ever play and Anthony Davis is right there too.

"Played AD in the playoffs too and they have, watching that last series against Memphis, it looks like they're gelling and their guys know their roles ... and it's going to be a huge challenge for us but we're all excited to play the Lakers."

Klay describes playing the Lakers in the playoffs as a "dream come true." pic.twitter.com/7fR3yWjnA0 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 30, 2023

Thompson added that with the pedigree both franchises bring to the court, their battles will be legendary since the last time the two franchises met in the playoffs in 1991, the Lakers won the series in five games.

Also, each game played in Los Angeles will hold special meaning for the 33-year-old.

"I know I'm personally excited," Thomspon continued. "I get to play in front of my father, my mother, some of my best friends and go down to SoCal after our homestand and it's just a dream come true -- I've waited for this for 12 years."

Growing up in Orange County, Thompson often watched Kobe Bryant's Lakers team at the then-Staples Center as his father, Mychal, worked for the Lakers. As such, when the younger Thompson was asked who his father would be rooting for in the series, the four-time NBA champion had a simple response.

"I really don't know," he said. "I'd guess probably his employer."

https://twitter.com/champagnennuts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@champagnennuts will be rooting for the Warriors or Lakers next round ð



"I really donât know. Iâd guess probably his employer."— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) <a href="https://twitter.com/957thegame/status/1652809607948152832

Now that the Warriors are moving onto the second round thanks to Steph Curry's record-breaking 50-point outing against the Kings, Golden State now turns its sights onto the 2020 NBA champions.

NBA fans regardless of affiliation are joining Thompson in his excitement in seeing two of the most storied franchises in league history duke it out potentially for seven games.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast