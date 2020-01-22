Warriors Star Steph Curry Reportedly Buying $8M San Francisco Condo

It appears Steph and Ayesha Curry are establishing some roots in San Francisco.

The couple reportedly is buying a piece of property less than two miles from Chase Center.

As J.K. Dineen of The San Francisco Chronicle writes:

Curry snapped up a condo in the Four Seasons Private Residences at 706 Mission St., a new tower opening in June across from Yerba Buena Center for the Arts.

The price for the 2,800-square-foot condo the Currys bought was just under $8 million, according to real estate sources familiar with the unit and building.

The unit is on the 30th floor - coincidentally, Curry wears No. 30 for the Warriors.

The new condo is also just a few blocks from International Smoke, the steak and BBQ restaurant Ayesha Curry owns with celebrity chef Michael Mina at the Millennium Tower at 301 Mission St.

When the Warriors moved from Oakland to SF, the Curry's moved from the East Bay to Atherton.

And after the two-time NBA MVP dropped 40 points on the Minnesota Timberwolves during a preseason game Oct. 10, he revealed that he arrived to Chase Center 20 to 25 minutes later than usual because of traffic.

"For ten years, I had the same routine every step of the way," he told reporters. "I try to repeat that routine but there are some quirks and different routes you take. It's a different vantage point."

[RELATED: Steph shares his thoughts on Iverson's 'top five' comment]

So starting next season, Curry no longer has to go back to Atherton inbetween shootaround and the game. He can hang out and/or nap at his new pad.

Or, if he and Ayesha have date night in San Francisco, the commute to go to sleep is much shorter.

Genius.

Follow @DrewShiller on Twitter and Instagram