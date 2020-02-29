Warriors’ Steph Curry won’t play Sunday, still on track for March return

Warriors fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see Steph Curry.

After some speculation that Curry would return to the lineup on Sunday, March 1 against the Washington Wizards, the Warriors announced Saturday that the two-time NBA MVP isn't quite ready and needs more scrimmage time.

Warriors announce that Stephen Curry will return to play at "some point in March." He is now participating in full scrimmages and will practice with the Santa Cruz Warriors on Monday. — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) February 29, 2020

Curry has been out since the fourth game of the season when he broke his left hand against the Suns on Oct. 30.

The Warriors' point guard underwent two surgeries, the second procedure was to remove the pins that had been inserted in his wrist.

While Curry's broken left hand has healed, he still has lingering nerve issues, and as his personal trainer Brandon Payne revealed to NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday, doctors believe Curry could be dealing with the nerve issue for at least a year.

So when Curry steps back on the court, he won't quite be 100 percent.

The Warriors have the worst record in the NBA, but they are hoping Curry's return will give them a shot of energy for the stretch run.

The front office is also eager to see Curry play with newcomer Andrew Wiggins.