Warriors Test Plan to Get Fans Back Into the Chase Center

By Sergio Quintana

It's a plan the Warriors have been working on for months, a pre-game rapid COVID testing program that could allow thousands of fans back in the stands at Chase Center.

One of the features of the facility is an advanced air filtration system that could be one of the key features in the plan to get as many as 9,000 fans into the games with 50% capacity.

But there's another key feature that will have to be implemented. UCSF Epidemiologist Doctor George Rutherford has been consulting with the Warriors about their plan, but news of the proposal comes as San Francisco is tightening restrictions because of a spike in infections.

“What the Warriors are talking about is testing everybody before they walk through the door,” said Rutherford. “And we're not just talking about employees, and players and coaches, and referees, we're talking everybody, everybody.”

Chase Center is in Supervisor Matt Haney’s district and he said, “It seems a bit premature to look to open large sports arenas at a time when we're telling mom and pop restaurants that they can't reopen.”

While he questions this proposal now, he says it could be very useful in several months.     

Some of the COVID tests will have to be rapid results tests conducted as fans enter the arena. But many will be tests that are delivered to season ticket holder's homes and returned before the game so they have results before heading to a matchup.  

