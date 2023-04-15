Warriors' Three Keys to Beating Kings in First Round NBA Playoff Series

Dubs' three keys to beating Kings in first-round playoff series originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors got the matchup that all other Western Conference playoff contenders wanted: The No. 3 seed Sacramento Kings.

However, despite their inexperience, beating the Kings won’t be an easy task.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

On the latest episode of Dubs Talk, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors insider Monte Poole broke down Golden State's three keys to beating Sacramento.

Take care of the ball

The Warriors are aware of what hurts them. It’s bitten them in the behind plenty of times this season. They must limit the turnovers.

Golden State has committed the most turnovers by a team this season, with 1,336 total turnovers and 16.3 per game.

Given De’Aaron Fox’s speed and Domantas Sabonis’ elite passing, the Kings can make magic happen with a fastbreak possession off a turnover.

The Warriors have to protect the ball.

Play defense

The second key is simple. Defend without fouling.

That’s been a tough task for nearly every team against the Kings this season, whose historic offense can be a nightmare to contain.

Golden State has a 113.4 defensive rating -- 14th in the league. Not great, not terrible.

With Andrew Wiggins back in the mix after an extended absence and Gary Payton II re-rocking a Warriors uniform, that task could be less challenging.

They'll need to be physical, but careful. Defense wins championships, right?

Run the offense

The Warriors can be a pain to defend at times. Other times, they're their own worst enemy.

Golden State must run through Steve Kerr's plays, run the offense and avoid just throwing up 3-pointers.

The Warriors have plenty of options on the offensive end. They just need to be smart with the ball and make the best play. Unselfish basketball.

"It's not rocket science," Poole said on Dubs Talk. "It doesn't require a lot of brain power to know the three things the Warriors need to do is to take care of the ball, play defense and run the offense. If they do those things, this series will go four, five games. But to do those things every single night is the challenge."

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast