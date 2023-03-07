Warriors Observations: Steph Curry's 40 Wasted in Frustrating Loss to Thunder

What we learned in Warriors' frustrating loss to Thunder originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coming into Tuesday night, the Warriors hadn't won a road game in over a month. Their last win away from Chase Center came on Jan. 30 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors' trip to OKC wasn't as kind to them this time.

Another slow start put the Warriors in another major hole, as they went on to lose 137-128, dropping them to 7-25 on the road this season.

Steph Curry (40 points) and Klay Thompson (23 points) combined to score 63 points. The Splash Brothers also made 15 3-pointers, going 15 of 29 from deep. However, the Warriors' love for the long ball wasn't as kind to the rest of the team.

Non-Curry and Thompson players went 5 of 22 beyond the arc.

Kevon Looney entered the game questionable, yet played his 177th consecutive regular-season game. The veteran center came off the bench, though, with Jonathan Kuminga getting the start. The 20-year-old scored 21 points (8 of 11 from the field) with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors' second straight loss on their three-game road trip.

Road Streaks Continue

How bad have the Warriors been on the road this season? A pair of ugly road streak continued with their latest loss.

The Warriors now are 0-16 on the road when trailing after the first quarter. The defending champions also are now 0-19 on the road when down after three quarter. Both are troubling, but the slow starts are the most alarming.

This loss marked the 10th straight game where the Warriors didn't have the lead after the first quarter. The last time they did was Feb. 11 against the Los Angeles Lakers when they were up 22-21 going into the second quarter. No matter how much scoring power a team has, constantly trailing early is a recipe for disaster.

What hurt the Warriors most was what has hurt them most all season: Turnovers and free throws.

Golden State gave away 21 turnovers, and Oklahoma City capitalized with 26 points off them. The Thunder took two free throws in the first half. They then shot 15 in the third quarter alone. Yikes!

Combined with all of that, the Warriors now have lost seven straight road games and now face the Grizzlies in Memphis on Thursday.

Steph Tries To Save The Dubs

How can the Warriors get off to better starts in the first quarter? Feed Steph Curry.

The Warriors superstar was feeding his teammates in the first quarter, handing out six assists. He also only took one shot. Surprise, surprise -- it was a made 3-pointer.

Curry went into halftime with 14 points on six shot attempts, and only one miss. In the third quarter, he then scored 15 points and followed that with 11 more in the fourth. Steph scored 26 points in the second half, going 9 of 17 overall from the field in the final two quarters.

Playing his second game back from a leg injury where he missed 11 straight games, Curry put up 40 points on 14-of-23 shooting and made 10 of his 16 threes. That gave him five games with at least 40 points this season, and his 10 triples were a season high.

Steph is fighting pic.twitter.com/LpEdQchPF3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2023

Even that wasn't enough. The Warriors now are 51-10 all time when Curry scores 40 or more points in a regular-season game.

Cause For Concern?

There's no reason to live in the past. Everyone knows how the Warriors' season started. Especially between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

But near the end of the first half and the Warriors down by one, there was an ugly scene on the court between those two. Green cut to the hoop and appeared open. Poole didn't see him, though. That's where things turned the wrong direction.

Draymond furiously waved his hands in the air, and then proceeded to simply walk off the court and didn't run back at all on defense. Watch for yourself.

A frustrated Draymond appears to give up on the play which resulted in a turnover … pic.twitter.com/uemOduLvG6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2023

He's extremely luckily the Thunder fumbled an easy opportunity on the other side. They missed four easy attempts around the basket before the Warriors finally came away with a rebound. All while Green remained on the other side of the court.

Despite the practice punch heard around the basketball world, these two have had great chemistry together on the court this season. Not in this instance. As a leader, Green can't act like that on the court and he has to know that. Talk with Jordan about missing him on the bench or in the locker room at halftime instead of displaying such frustration on the floor.

This might only be a blip in the road of the regular season. Still, it's not what Steve Kerr or anybody else is looking for with the Warriors begging for road wins.

