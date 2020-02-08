Warriors to Honor Kobe Bryant With Shirt, Tribute Video vs. Lakers

Your browser does not support iframes.

With the Warriors hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, Golden State plans to honor Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

The shirts feature Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 in the Lakers’ purple and gold, along with the white No. 2, in honor of his daughter Gianna, who also was among the passengers who perished in the accident.

a look at the shirts being given out tomorrow for Warriors vs. Lakers at Chase Center. pic.twitter.com/jEiJWRDli3 — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) February 8, 2020

Below the numbers are nine stars, to remember each of the nine people aboard the flight: Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, and pilot Ara Zobayan.

There also will be a tribute video pregame for Bryant. The Warriors haven’t played at Chase Center since the accident, as the team was in the midst of a five-game east coast trip.

Saturday’s game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. from San Francisco.