Warriors Trading Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III to 76ers

By Drew Shiller

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 10: Alec Burks #8 and Glenn Robinson III #22 of the Golden State Warriors seen playing the LA Clippers at Staples Center on January 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III reportedly are no longer members of the Warriors.

Golden State is trading the pair to the Philadelphia 76ers, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday night.

The Warriors are receiving three second-round picks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowki reported.

Burks and Robinson were pulled from the Dubs' lineup less than an hour before the opening tip of their game at the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Burks' last performance in a Warriors uniform -- 30 points (9-for-17 overall, 5-for-10 3s), three rebounds, two assists and two steals at the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Over 48 games this season, Burks is averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists, while shooting nearly 38 percent from beyond the arc.

After originally committing to the Oklahoma City Thunder during free agency last summer, he ultimately signed a one-year, minimum contract with the Warriors worth about $2.3 million.

Burks will be an unrestricted free agent in July.

As for Robinson, his last game in a Warriors uniform -- 22 points (8-for-13 overall), a career-high seven assists and six rebounds at the Washington Wizards on Monday.

After back-to-back disappointing seasons, Robinson III resurrected his career with Golden State. In 48 games, he averaged career highs in points (12.9), rebounds (4.7), assists (1.8), steals (0.9) and field-goal percentage (48.1). He also shot 40 percent from deep on 3.5 attempts per game.

The 26-year-old was loved by his teammates and coaches, and do not be surprised if the Warriors try to re-sign him in free agency this summer.

