Warriors Twitter Reacts to Draymond Green's Shot at End Loss to Spurs

By Ali Thanawalla

Draymond's errant shot at end of loss confuses Warriors fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green is not the player the Warriors want shooting a 3-pointer when they are down three points late in a game.

But that's what happened late in the Warriors' 105-100 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center on Monday night.

With the Warriors trailing 103-100 with 8.7 seconds left in regulation, Damion Lee wanted to get the ball to Steph Curry, but he couldn't, so he inbounded the ball to Green.

Green thought Spurs guard Derrick White immediately would foul him, so he chucked up a 3-pointer from the logo, hoping to get three free throws. No foul came. The ball thudded off the backboard and into the hands of DeMar DeRozan, who iced the game with two free throws.

Warriors Twitter obviously was dumbfounded by Draymond's decision to shoot rather than try to get the ball to Curry with enough time left on the clock.

After the loss, coach Steve Kerr acknowledged that Green thought he was going to get fouled, but he took the blame for what transpired.

"Spurs generally do not foul in those situations," Kerr told reporters on a Zoom conference call after the game. "It's probably my fault for not informing the team that the Spurs usually don't foul. But we knew we had 8.7 to drive and kick, plenty of options with that kind of time. And so we were just trying to spread the floor and get a good look."

It was a winnable game for the Warriors and they will stew over the mistakes that cost them Monday night. The good news for Kerr, Green and the Warriors is that they get another shot at the Spurs on Tuesday night.

