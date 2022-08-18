Warriors Issue Warning About Counterfeit Tickets

With resale tickets now on sale for Golden State Warriors games for the upcoming 2022-23 season, the team has issued a fraud alert to warn fans about dangers of purchasing single-game tickets from non-verified third parties.

During the last season, more than 300 fans were turned away after purchasing counterfeit tickets.

Fraudulent activity picked up during the team's playoff run, when more than 200 tickets were turned away at the gate.

Fans who want to attend Warriors games during the 2022-23 season are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team, at warriors.com, or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP.