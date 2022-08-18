Warriors

Warriors Issue Warning About Counterfeit Tickets

By Bay City News

With resale tickets now on sale for Golden State Warriors games for the upcoming 2022-23 season, the team has issued a fraud alert to warn fans about dangers of purchasing single-game tickets from non-verified third parties.

During the last season, more than 300 fans were turned away after purchasing counterfeit tickets. 

Fraudulent activity picked up during the team's playoff run, when more than 200 tickets were turned away at the gate.

Fans who want to attend Warriors games during the 2022-23 season are encouraged to purchase tickets directly from the team, at warriors.com, or by calling 1-888-GSW-HOOP.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

WarriorsGolden State WarriorsChase Center
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us