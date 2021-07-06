World's Rarest Steph Curry Autographed Card Sells for $5.9M

Steph 1-of-1 card sells for $5.9M, breaks LeBron record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Steph Curry, in both human and cardboard form, is worth a lot of money.
The Warriors superstar is one of the most popular players in the NBA, and a lock for the Hall of Fame after he retires. As the point guard continues to break records on the court, his trading cards are breaking records off the court.
$5.9 million for a trading card, let that sink in.
The Alt Funds, an investment group managed by Alt now owns majority ownership of the 1-of-1 Curry card from 2009.
Owning both the Curry card as well as the previous record-holding $5.2 million LeBron James card, Alt has the two most valuable trading cards in an industry that generates more than $15 billion.
The Curry card will join 10,000 other trading cards stored in Alt's vault that is valued at $50 million.
"Steph is a generational player," Alt's founder Leore Avidar said. "Our data shows that Steph's cards have increased 35% in value YTD — compare that to the S&P and you can see the outsized return potential."
Whether it's on the court or in trading card form, investing in Steph Curry is always a good idea.