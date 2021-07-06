World's Rarest Steph Curry Autographed Card Sells for $5.9M

Steph 1-of-1 card sells for $5.9M, breaks LeBron record originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Steph Curry, in both human and cardboard form, is worth a lot of money.

The Warriors superstar is one of the most popular players in the NBA, and a lock for the Hall of Fame after he retires. As the point guard continues to break records on the court, his trading cards are breaking records off the court.

The highest price ever paid for a trading card 💰



Alt, an alternative asset platform, has purchased a majority of this 1/1 2009 Steph Curry Rookie Logoman.



The price? $5.9 million. pic.twitter.com/Ztn94misCl — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 6, 2021

$5.9 million for a trading card, let that sink in.

The Alt Funds, an investment group managed by Alt now owns majority ownership of the 1-of-1 Curry card from 2009.

Owning both the Curry card as well as the previous record-holding $5.2 million LeBron James card, Alt has the two most valuable trading cards in an industry that generates more than $15 billion.

The Curry card will join 10,000 other trading cards stored in Alt's vault that is valued at $50 million.

"Steph is a generational player," Alt's founder Leore Avidar said. "Our data shows that Steph's cards have increased 35% in value YTD — compare that to the S&P and you can see the outsized return potential."

Whether it's on the court or in trading card form, investing in Steph Curry is always a good idea.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast