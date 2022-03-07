Young Steph Curry Fan Cries After Learning Warriors Star Out Vs. Nuggets

Heartbroken Dubs fan cries after learning Steph out vs. Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry’s absence at Ball Arena on Monday was felt before the Warriors-Denver Nuggets battle even began.

It hit home particularly for one young girl who was excited to see her favorite player in action.

But Steph was ruled out for Monday’s game to rest.

And that was news to the mega Steph fan.

Heartbroken and with tears running down her face, the girl held a sign that read “Go Warriors! MVP Steph Curry”, while sporting Dubs gear from head to toe.

This young fan was upset Steph isn't playing tonight ð pic.twitter.com/ErINaQ2DcL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2022

Monday’s game was originally scheduled for Dec. 30, but was pushed back after the Nuggets faced coronavirus issues.

And unfortunately for the Warriors, the rescheduling put them in a back-to-back situation as they host the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center on Tuesday.

“We are not sending a lot of our players to Denver,” Kerr said after Saturday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. “The decision was pretty easy. Throwing that game into the schedule the way the league did after that game was postponed and then going back to Denver — three games in four nights, with two of those games being back and forth, we’re not gonna put our high-minutes guys at risk.”

Golden State will also be without Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II, relying on its young core to snap its four-game losing streak against reigning MVP Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets.

