Watch Caitlin Clark's highlights from historic Final Four showing

To say Caitlin Clark is a walking highlight reel is no hyperbole and she proved that on the biggest stage yet.

Facing the top-overall seed and undefeated South Carolina, Clark accounted for over half of Iowa's 77 points and led the Hawkeyes to a four-point win to secure their spot in the national championship.

Clark made her presence known from the opening tip, playing a role in each of Iowa's first 15 points. That included assists in transitions and this layup past South Carolina's star forward Aliyah Boston.

11 points and 4 assists in the first quarter ➡️ just another day on the job for Caitlin Clark 🫡

pic.twitter.com/XUFxPOwC5l — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 1, 2023

Caitlin Clark took it right to Aliyah Boston 👀 pic.twitter.com/yi3vCbWywD — ESPN (@espn) April 1, 2023

The Hawkeyes finished the quarter with a nine-point lead, their largest of the night.

Minutes later, Clark showed some NBA range over the outstretched arm of Raven Johnson.

Caitlin Clark doing Caitlin Clark things 🤩



She is the 6th player in D-I history to score 1,000 points in a single season 👏 pic.twitter.com/jPIsT1Rq6X — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 1, 2023

Heading into Friday's game Clark's average distance from 3-point range was nearly 26 feet, well past the 22-foot mark for the NBA.

Caitlin Clark regularly hits from NBA RANGE 😳 🎯



(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/OexO8CrMrK — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 31, 2023

Part of what makes Clark so much of a matchup nightmare for opponents is her ability to burn the defense from so many different angles. She put those moves on display time and time again against the Gamecocks.

Within a minute of the fourth quarter, Boston hit a layup that gave South Carolina its first lead of the half. Like clockwork, clutch Caitlin stepped up.

Clark hit another logo 3 for good measure before scoring the next eight points for Iowa and securing the 77-73 win. Her 41 points were the most ever in a men's or women's NCAA semifinal.

CAITLIN CLARK FROM THE LOGO‼️ pic.twitter.com/KVkXZPtVnO — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) April 1, 2023

The Caitlin Clark show continues on Sunday when Iowa and LSU face off in the national championship for the first time in either program's history.