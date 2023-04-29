NFL

Watch Chiefs' Travis Kelce Chug Beer Off Lombardi Trophy Then Spike It

Relax, Chiefs fans. Reports say the trophy was a replica

By Mike Gavin

Travis Kelce chugs beer off Lombardi Trophy then spikes it originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Hopefully that was not the real Lombardi Trophy.

If it was, the trophy given to the Kansas City Chiefs for their Super Bowl victory in February likely has some scratches on it. Or a dent. And it also probably smells like beer.

That's what happens after a night out with Travis Kelce.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Chiefs tight end hosted a music festival in Kansas City on Friday night called "Kelce Jam." Kelce appeared on stage and began using the trophy like an ice luge to drink a beer. He then spiked the trophy as if it were the football from a touchdown pass he had just caught from Patrick Mahomes.

Sports

nba playoffs 5 hours ago

How to Watch Warriors Vs. Kings NBA Playoff Game 7 Live Stream, on TV

49ers 2 hours ago

NFL Draft 2023: 49ers Pick Purdue Linebacker Jalen Graham No. 255 Overall

Only difference is it’s made of silver instead of leather. Fear not, Chiefs front office executives. The Kansas City Star did report that the trophy was a replica

Kelce later took the mic, singing “Fight for Your Right” by the Beastie Boys.

Hip hop artists Rick Ross, Machine Gun Kelly and Kansas City’s Tech N9ne also performed. The event also included a chicken wing eating contest and a drone show.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFLKansas City ChiefsTravis Kelce
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us