Coco Gauff

Watch Coco Gauff Clock 128 MPH Serve at US Open

Gauff will now face fellow American Madison Keys in the third round.

By Marsha Green

Check out the highlight below

USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. open is in full swing, and the exciting storylines continue to roll in.

On Wednesday, American tennis star Coco Gauff clocked the third-fastest serve in women's U.S. Open history during her second-round win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

The 18-year-old star was shocked when she found out just how fast her serve was.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Yeah, I don't know how that happened. It didn't feel like I hit it that hard,” Gauff said.

“Sometimes I feel like when you try to hit the serve hard, it still goes fast, but that was not supposed to be that hard.”

Sports

49ers 22 hours ago

Trey Lance: No Jimmy Garoppolo Awkwardness, ‘Excited' 49ers QB Is Back

49ers 2 hours ago

Garoppolo Glad to Be Back With 49ers After ‘Weird' Offseason

Gauff went on to close out the match at Arthur Ashe Stadium with the 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over Ruse, which included six aces and 22 unreturned serves.

Gauff's serve was the fastest of this year's U.S. Open to date and the third-fastest speed in history behind Venus Williams' 129 mph serve in 2007 and Alycia Parks' effort at the same speed during last year’s U.S. Open.

Gauff came close to that speed at Wimbledon earlier this summer when she struck a 124 mph serve against Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Gauff will now face fellow American Madison Keys in the third round.

This article tagged under:

Coco GaufftennisUS Open
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us