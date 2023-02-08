NBA

Watch Jalen Brunson's Priceless Reaction to Knicks Acquiring College Teammate Josh Hart

Brunson and Hart played together for seasons at Villanova

By Eric Mullin

Reunited and it feels so good.

Jalen Brunson had his jersey retired by the Villanova Wildcats on Wednesday night, and then his NBA team traded for one of his college teammates.

The New York Knicks acquired Josh Hart from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a protected future first-round pick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brunson's live reaction to the deal following his jersey retirement ceremony was caught on video. He was excited, to say the least.

How's that for a night back at 'Nova?

Brunson and Hart played together for two years at Villanova. They were part of the Wildcats' national title-winning team in 2015-16 (Arcidiacono was also on that team) and they won the Big East Tournament together in 2016-17. Over those two seasons, 'Nova was a combined 67-9.

Hart, 27, is averaging 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists with a shooting split of 50.4/30.4/73.1 this season. He has a $13 million player option for next season, meaning he could hit free agency this summer.

Hart reunites with Brunson amid a career-best season for the point guard, who's averaging 23.2 points and 6.2 assists. Brunson has the Knicks tied for sixth in the East at 30-26.

