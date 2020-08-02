Watch McCovey Cove Dave Lose Two Baseballs During Giants-Rangers Game

Global pandemic or not, some Giants fans refuse to give up one of the organization's most unique traditions. A group of fans has continued taking kayaks out into McCovey Cove, just over the right-field wall at Oracle Park, hoping to snag one of the elusive splash hits off the bat of a Giants slugger.

However, even if the home run comes off the bat of an opponent like Texas Rangers outfielder Shin Soo-Choo, fans will go to great lengths to secure the ball.

Everyone trying to get the ball 😂 pic.twitter.com/weLK4ROTD3 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) August 2, 2020

You can see one of the Giants' more prominent fans, McCovey Cove Dave, jump (or more accurately slide) out of his kayak in an effort to secure Choo's two-run home run. Not only does he not get the home run ball from Choo, but another ball that slips out of Dave's kayak ended up in the hands of a female fan.

As you can see from Dave's Twitter account Sunday, social distancing did not seem to be a priority for those who flocked to McCovey Cove for the final time before a 10-game road trip.

Nevertheless, it's good to see Giants fans trying to make the most of the 2020 season, one in which no fans will be admitted to any MLB games as the league tries to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

